Photo 639
Whisper
Noah and Emily were on the same team when they were playing Colour Brain. Working together to get the right answer.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Bill Davidson
A lovely portrait of them both.
January 22nd, 2024
