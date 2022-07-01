Previous
Expressions by denful
23 / 365

Expressions

The egg and spoon race . This photo is here just for the expressions on the ladies faces.

“ she can do it….. really you are having a laugh “
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Pat Knowles ace
What a fun shot….so lovely to see that they still do an egg & spoon race too….
July 1st, 2022  
