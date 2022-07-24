Sign up
25 / 365
Noah
We took Noah to the Natural history museum today to see a dinosaur or two. I had ordered a book for him which he really enjoyed, identify what he saw, puzzles and word search.
This is a little collage of our day
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
london
,
museum
,
history
,
natural
,
noah
