Claude - butter wouldn’t melt!

Our beautiful Labrador Claude who is equally well behaved and naughty. He is very attached to my husband and if he goes out when there is no one else in the house he goes on the hunt for anything that he can eat. He always manages to find something, at the moment it’s anything that might be in Ivy’s going out bag if that happens to be left at home. He has developed a liking for her snacks .