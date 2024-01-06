Sign up
29 / 365
More jumping
The grandchildren spent ages on the groin making shapes and jumping off. Not an electronic device in sight.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Beverley
ace
Love it! Wonderful family capture.
January 7th, 2024
