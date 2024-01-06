Previous
More jumping by denful
More jumping

The grandchildren spent ages on the groin making shapes and jumping off. Not an electronic device in sight.
6th January 2024

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Beverley ace
Love it! Wonderful family capture.
January 7th, 2024  
