Sleeping
My beautiful baby Ivy, 8 weeks old( as a granny I refer to all my grandchildren as my children.... thankfully my 3 daughter in laws and daughter don’t mind)
Nothing better than cuddles with a new baby.
Better in colour
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
ivy
,
sleeping.
