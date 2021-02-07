Previous
Next
Sleeping by denful
17 / 365

Sleeping

My beautiful baby Ivy, 8 weeks old( as a granny I refer to all my grandchildren as my children.... thankfully my 3 daughter in laws and daughter don’t mind)
Nothing better than cuddles with a new baby.
Better in colour
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise