Kew Royal botanical Gardens
Kew Royal botanical Gardens

For last two years my children have given me a years membership, so have taken many photos. Here I am beside a tree which is just about the right size 😊 taken in June last year, funnily enough on the 13th.
13th April 2025

Deni

@denidouble
2025 and now coming up to 73. Mess about on Instagram a lot these days, but want to return here for maybe more serious...
Phil Howcroft
fabulous Selfie
April 13th, 2025  
Deni
@phil_howcroft thank you 😊
April 13th, 2025  
