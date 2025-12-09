Previous
Blooming by denidouble
22 / 365

Blooming

The flower on our Christmas cactus is looking good, cutting taken from a plant who’s origin is in the 1950’s, which makes it as old as me🤗💚🩷❤️🌺
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Deni

@denidouble
2025 and now coming up to 73. Mess about on Instagram a lot these days, but want to return here for maybe more serious...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact