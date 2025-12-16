Previous
Paddington joins in🤗🧸 by denidouble
23 / 365

Paddington joins in🤗🧸

My fav village window in my daughters Cornish village,admired it for years so just had to contribute Paddington😂🧸😁looks like he’s visiting just like me🤗
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Deni

ace
@denidouble
2025 and now 73. Mess about on Instagram a lot these days, but want to return here for maybe more serious work. Use an...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact