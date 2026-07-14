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We’re experiencing a heatwave here in UK…temperatures up into the 30°c, the cut grass is tinder dry now and seems there’s no sign of any relief in the near future.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Deni

ace
@denidouble
2025 and now 73. Mess about on Instagram a lot these days, but want to return here for maybe more serious work. Use an...
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