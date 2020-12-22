Previous
Next
My friend by denidouble
Photo 486

My friend

This sturdy fellow has been a haven of tranquility in these difficult days.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Deni Double

@denidouble
2020 hi I’m back to post occasional photos using my iPhone bit obsessed with playing with selfies and found items.
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Netkonnexion ace
Cool textures and, yes, a sturdy support.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise