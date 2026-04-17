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18 / 365
IMG_5046
Triangles, Shapes, Still Life, Objects
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Denise Erickson
@deniseerickson
18
photos
1
followers
0
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th April 2026 2:50pm
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Public
Tags
life
,
still
,
objects
,
triangle
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