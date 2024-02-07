Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Watching over
My favorite bird... the male belted king fisher. Came to visit me on that branch a few times. My lucky weekend.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
14th September 2012 5:53pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 8th, 2024
