43 / 365
Reflections
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
43
photos
18
followers
29
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
8
Comments
2
365
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
1st January 2024 12:16am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Dave
ace
Nice how the blue of the sky is reflected.
February 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Spectacular capture, wonderful cloud reflections
February 14th, 2024
