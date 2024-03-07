Sign up
Previous
67 / 365
Near the ocean
Love the smell of salt air.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
1
Denise Norden
@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
5
2
1
365
Canon EOS 40D
6th March 2024 1:09pm
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition and the colors are wonderful!
March 7th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Cool
March 7th, 2024
