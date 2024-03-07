Previous
Near the ocean by denisen66
67 / 365

Near the ocean

Love the smell of salt air.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Denise Norden

@denisen66
Hi! I'm back at it after a while away from camera. It feels good to have the camera in hand and to get the...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely composition and the colors are wonderful!
March 7th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Cool
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise