Birthday dinner
Celebrating a belated birthday dinner. Ambient lighting, trying to learn exposure on this new XT-4 and how it handles low light.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Dennis Navle
@dennisnavle
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Taken
11th July 2020 9:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
