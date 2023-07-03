Sign up
39 / 365
Poker Dice
A bit of advertising by ICL in the 1970s.
Anybody remember George II & III?
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
DerekJ
@derekj
Very much an amateur, looking for ideas and hopefully learning while having fun.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd July 2023 5:04pm
Tags
poker
,
advertising
,
dice
,
gambling
