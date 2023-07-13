Sign up
49 / 365
Tivoli
Tivoli Gardens are a must when visiting Copenhagen. They even have their own mini fire appliance/truck.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
DerekJ
@derekj
Very much an amateur, looking for ideas and hopefully learning while having fun.
2
365
Canon EOS R50
13th July 2023 7:18pm
Tags
fire
,
truck
,
mini
,
appliance
