Previous
55 / 365
Pre satnav navigation aid
Pre satnav navigation aid for England & Wales, 1966. Scotland had it’s own volume.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
DerekJ
@derekj
Very much an amateur, looking for ideas and hopefully learning while having fun.
55
photos
3
followers
4
following
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2023 10:53pm
aid
,
england
,
wales
,
navigation
