Voicemail by dery1
Voicemail

The voicemail that changed my life. My operation can be done on Monday 14th…
Thank you NHS ❤️
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
