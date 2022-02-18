Previous
Last lunch in here by dery1
39 / 365

Last lunch in here

Last lunch - lovely bean chilli 🌶
Home tomorrow morning so I can get some decent sleep at last. Very noisy in here…
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
10% complete

