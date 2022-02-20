Previous
Home sweet home by dery1
Home sweet home

1st day home. Got 10 hours 15 mins sleep last night ..Bliss
View from my sofa. Tucked up under heated throw. Cosy and safe. Sooo worn out….
Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
