Get well wishes by dery1
45 / 365

Get well wishes

I’ve had so much love and get well wishes sent my way. Feel very blessed.❤️
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
