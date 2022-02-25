Previous
Hair wash day by dery1
46 / 365

Hair wash day

1st hair wash since surgery. What a relief… hair was starting to feel an old pub carpet.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
12% complete

