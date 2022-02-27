Previous
Lee on Solent by dery1
47 / 365

Lee on Solent

My 1st walk outside since my operation. Just to the bench overlooking the beach.
Felt good to be alive…
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
12% complete

