14 days on by dery1
14 days on

Starting to feel better…. Slowly slowly 😄
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
