Previous
Next
View from The Salt Cafe by dery1
51 / 365

View from The Salt Cafe

A trip to lovely Salt cafe for brunch. Forgot to take photo of this washed up storm damaged boat. Went back at sunset and think it’s a better pic for being dark.
Wiped out all afternoon…. Clearly not well enough for outings yet!!
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise