Get well flowers by dery1
52 / 365

Get well flowers

All my lovely get well bouquets are starting to wilt….
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
