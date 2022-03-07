Previous
Oh the pain by dery1
Oh the pain

Back to basics with pain management…. 3 steps forward and 2 steps back..
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Deryn Rouse

A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
