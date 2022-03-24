Previous
Jigsaw grrr by dery1
67 / 365

Jigsaw grrr

Not often I’m defeated by a jigsaw…. I blame it on my brain surgery. It’s put away now until I’ve got the energy to undo all of the white sky and redo….
Dreaming of Paris….
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
19% complete

