Light by dery1
69 / 365

Light

A visit to Owens to get his light fitted and a mooch around John Lewis. Love him ❤️
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
19% complete

