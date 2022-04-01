Previous
Get well soon biscuits by dery1
71 / 365

Get well soon biscuits

Another lovely get well soon treat from Kiran and Nicky. Arrived in time to stop me sliding into a gloomy fug.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Deryn Rouse

@dery1
A bit about me…. I have had the saddest times of my life recently. I am also due to have major brain surgery in March ....
