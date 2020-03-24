Previous
The Flap of a Wing by desiree_walt
The Flap of a Wing

I chased this butterfly around for like an hour! She finally landed and I got this little number. I absolutely love it 🧡🦋
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Desiree walt

@desiree_walt
