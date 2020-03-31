Previous
It will bee beautiful by desiree_walt
13 / 365

It will bee beautiful

I went out to the flowers again to take pictures. I FINALLY got a picture of a bee! This has taken me the whole week so I’m so happy!
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Desiree walt

@desiree_walt
