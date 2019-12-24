Previous
Merry Christmas from Gracie and Debra by dfarrington
Merry Christmas from Gracie and Debra

Gracie has been very busy as a therapy dog, and here she is at Ronald McDonald House wishing the guests there a Merry Christmas. And Merry Christmas to all of you as well. Even though I'm not here as much as I'd like, my thoughts are with you all.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
