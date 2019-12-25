A Therapy Dog Christmas

Gracie and I have been doing a lot of visiting as a therapy dog team, and we visit the local Ronald McDonald house, where people can stay for free when they have children in the hospital. There are a number of guests there right now with heavy burdens to carry in this holiday season, and Gracie seems to have a gift for spending time with them. So for this Christmas, here is Gracie giving her undivided attention to one of the guests a few days ago. She and I both wish all of you a Merry Christmas. May the day be all that you want and need it to be.