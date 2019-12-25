Previous
A Therapy Dog Christmas by dfarrington
A Therapy Dog Christmas

Gracie and I have been doing a lot of visiting as a therapy dog team, and we visit the local Ronald McDonald house, where people can stay for free when they have children in the hospital. There are a number of guests there right now with heavy burdens to carry in this holiday season, and Gracie seems to have a gift for spending time with them. So for this Christmas, here is Gracie giving her undivided attention to one of the guests a few days ago. She and I both wish all of you a Merry Christmas. May the day be all that you want and need it to be.
Debra Farrington

Liz Milne ace
Merry Christmas to you and adorable Gracie! I'm sure she brought joy to a few hearts this Christmas.
December 25th, 2019  
