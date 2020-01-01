Previous
Gracie January 2020 by dfarrington
Gracie January 2020

Happy new year, everyone, from Gracie and me. May it be a year full of good surprises, and not too many challenging ones!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Debra Farrington

Such a sweetie! May both of you also be blessed with a year of good surprises!
January 1st, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Oh,happy New Year to you too! Fav for Gracie. Love her beautiful eyes!
January 1st, 2020  
Junko Y ace
That is a completely adorable portrait! Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2020  
