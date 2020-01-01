Sign up
161 / 365
Gracie January 2020
Happy new year, everyone, from Gracie and me. May it be a year full of good surprises, and not too many challenging ones!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Debra Farrington
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
5
3
1
365
NIKON D750
1st January 2020 1:46am
Tags
dogs
Walks @ 7
Such a sweetie! May both of you also be blessed with a year of good surprises!
January 1st, 2020
Hope D Jennings
Oh,happy New Year to you too! Fav for Gracie. Love her beautiful eyes!
January 1st, 2020
Junko Y
That is a completely adorable portrait! Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2020
