Previous
Next
Almost takeoff by dfarrington
172 / 365

Almost takeoff

That moment right before lift off.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great action shot!
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise