175 / 365
Portrait of Gracie
For the Animal Photography challenge for March! Gracie is endlessly photogenic.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2020 3:10am
Exif
View Info
Tags
dogs
gracie
apmar20
FBailey
ace
How true, lovely eyes!
February 19th, 2020
