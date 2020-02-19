Previous
Portrait of Gracie by dfarrington
175 / 365

Portrait of Gracie

For the Animal Photography challenge for March! Gracie is endlessly photogenic.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
FBailey ace
How true, lovely eyes!
February 19th, 2020  
