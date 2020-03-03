Sign up
Minh
Our sweet, toothless orange kitty, Minh. (Had to have all his teeth removed at 1 1/2 years old due to auto immune condition.Now 13 and doing great.)
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
cats
apmar20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a purr-fect portrait - those gorgeous eyes and beautifully composed image ! fav
March 4th, 2020
