Previous
Next
Minh by dfarrington
177 / 365

Minh

Our sweet, toothless orange kitty, Minh. (Had to have all his teeth removed at 1 1/2 years old due to auto immune condition.Now 13 and doing great.)
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a purr-fect portrait - those gorgeous eyes and beautifully composed image ! fav
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise