Freshly Groomed by dfarrington
178 / 365

Freshly Groomed

Just a quick photo with my phone, but Gracie looks so spiffy after being groomed!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Photo Details

