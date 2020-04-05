Previous
One week old by dfarrington
One week old

The kittens have made it through their first week of life now. Time for their first individual photo sessions!
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats
Photo Details

April ace
Awwwww...
April 5th, 2020  
Jean ace
Soooo cute!
April 5th, 2020  
Barb ace
Darling! Fav
April 5th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! a little Smokey !! fav
April 5th, 2020  
Lynn ace
So excited to see them all!
April 5th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Too cute!!!
April 5th, 2020  
