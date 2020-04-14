Sign up
189 / 365
Breezy, two weeks old
Kitten #3 is Breezy, and she's one of the larger kittens, and quite full of herself. A little bit of an adventurer already, and always first to jump on mom when it is mealtime!
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
cats
kittens
Liz Milne
ace
Hi there, Breezy!
April 14th, 2020
