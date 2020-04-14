Previous
Breezy, two weeks old by dfarrington
189 / 365

Breezy, two weeks old

Kitten #3 is Breezy, and she's one of the larger kittens, and quite full of herself. A little bit of an adventurer already, and always first to jump on mom when it is mealtime!
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Debra Farrington

Liz Milne ace
Hi there, Breezy!
April 14th, 2020  
