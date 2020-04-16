Sign up
190 / 365
Fading
Daffodils nearing the end of their days
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
0
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
201
photos
60
followers
81
following
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
Janet B.
ace
And so much beauty still in them! Wonderful capture.
April 16th, 2020
