Momma Hannah by dfarrington
Momma Hannah

The kittens have been getting all the attention, and Hannah, the momma kitten, wanted a little time in the limelight as well. She was about 7 months old when her kittens were born, and she was lucky to have been rescued from a bad situation before that happened. She was very sick when I first got her as a foster, and spent a couple nights at the hospital. Luckily we got her healthy just before the kittens were born, and she's a fabulous mom cat. This will, however, be her only litter. She will be spayed when ready and we'll find her a wonderful home.
Liz Milne ace
What a beautiful little lady she is, and a lucky one too.
May 9th, 2020  
