What's she doing to my tail?? by dfarrington
200 / 365

What's she doing to my tail??

The kittens turn 7 weeks tomorrow, so I did some new photos of them. I'll share them over the next few days. But this one was so funny - eyes wide and you have to wonder what the buff kitten was doing to the black kitten's tail!
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! so cute ! fav
May 17th, 2020  
