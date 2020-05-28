Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
204 / 365
Bodhi at Rest
Bodhi is our senior labrador, born blind, and a wonderful dog. He was a little tired today after his annual vet check and vaccines, but passed with flying colors. For the elderly animals photo challenge.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
215
photos
65
followers
90
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2020 4:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
labrador
,
apjune20
Jane Armstrong
ace
What a beautiful dog. My Labrador was blind for her last 2 years and yet managed perfectly. Such a resilient breed
May 28th, 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
@motherjane
First of all, I love your work, and your fav means a great deal to me! And Bodhi was born blind. His original person died and the relatives took Bodhi, age 4, to the vet to be euthanized since they didn't want him. Vet said no, and we got Bodhi through rescue. One of the best dogs ever. (Don't tell Gracie I said that!)
May 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close