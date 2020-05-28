Previous
Bodhi at Rest by dfarrington
Bodhi at Rest

Bodhi is our senior labrador, born blind, and a wonderful dog. He was a little tired today after his annual vet check and vaccines, but passed with flying colors. For the elderly animals photo challenge.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
Jane Armstrong ace
What a beautiful dog. My Labrador was blind for her last 2 years and yet managed perfectly. Such a resilient breed
May 28th, 2020  
Debra Farrington ace
@motherjane First of all, I love your work, and your fav means a great deal to me! And Bodhi was born blind. His original person died and the relatives took Bodhi, age 4, to the vet to be euthanized since they didn't want him. Vet said no, and we got Bodhi through rescue. One of the best dogs ever. (Don't tell Gracie I said that!)
May 28th, 2020  
