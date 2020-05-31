Previous
Next
Bertie, Babs, and Breezy by dfarrington
205 / 365

Bertie, Babs, and Breezy

Three of my foster kittens, hanging out on the scale, their favorite sleeping spot.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise