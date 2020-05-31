Sign up
Bertie, Babs, and Breezy
Three of my foster kittens, hanging out on the scale, their favorite sleeping spot.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
216
photos
65
followers
91
following
Tags
cats
,
kittens
