Previous
Next
206 / 365
Breezy, 11 weeks old
The kittens are getting older and will be ready for spay/neuter surgeries soon, and then adoption. We'll miss then when they go off to their forever homes, but I'm sure the rescue will have more for us in no time!
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Debra Farrington
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
217
photos
66
followers
92
following
56% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th June 2020 2:58am
Tags
cats
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is such a sweet shot.
June 15th, 2020
