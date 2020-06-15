Previous
Next
Breezy, 11 weeks old by dfarrington
206 / 365

Breezy, 11 weeks old

The kittens are getting older and will be ready for spay/neuter surgeries soon, and then adoption. We'll miss then when they go off to their forever homes, but I'm sure the rescue will have more for us in no time!
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Debra Farrington

ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is such a sweet shot.
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise