211 / 365
Dr. Gracie
This isn't a great photo, but it was too much fun and had to post. Gracie earned her Ph.D. in the Canine Life and Social Skills class a couple days ago, and this is her graduation photo. Doesn't she look scholarly??
18th July 2020
Debra Farrington
ace
@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years, and headed up a trap/neuter/return program for outdoor cats for the...
222
photos
65
followers
92
following
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U1
Taken
15th July 2020 7:16pm
Tags
dogs
