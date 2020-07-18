Previous
Dr. Gracie by dfarrington
Dr. Gracie

This isn't a great photo, but it was too much fun and had to post. Gracie earned her Ph.D. in the Canine Life and Social Skills class a couple days ago, and this is her graduation photo. Doesn't she look scholarly??
18th July 2020

Debra Farrington

@dfarrington
I've been a professional pet sitter in Hershey, PA for the last 12 years
